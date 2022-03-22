Emma Raducanu Shines and Talks Drive in Porsche Photo Shoot

“I love motorsports because I feel it’s just a drive for continuous improvement and I feel like it’s actually quite similar to tennis,” Emma Raducanu said. Photo credit: Porsche Tennis

Formula One fan Emma Raducanu once contemplated a career as a race car driver.

Now, Raducanu is back in the driver’s seat in her new role: Porsche ambassador.

The US Open champion opened up about her love of motorsports and tennis dreams in this photo shoot for Porsche.



“I love motorsports because I feel it’s just a drive for continuous improvement and I feel like it’s actually quite similar to tennis,” Raducanu said.

At the US Open last September, Raducanu made history as the first player—male or female—to play through qualifying and win a Grand Slam singles title.

The British No. 1 says she continues dreaming big and striving to improve.

“The dreams that kept me going back then were to win Grand Slams and to play at Wimbledon,” Raducanu said. “For me, it’s all about continuous improvement and just trying to learn and experience new things.”