Nick Kyrgios Awarded River Oaks Wild Card

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has been awarded the first main draw wild card entry to the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship that will take place April 2-10 at River Oaks Country Club.



The winner of six career ATP singles titles, Krygios has this week reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells where he will face Rafael Nadal, who is a perfect 18-0 in 2022, Thursday for a spot in the final four. Kyrgios, a US Clay quarterfinalist in 2018, has three times finished as runner-up in his career, including at one previous ATP Masters 1000 (Cincinnati, 2017).



The 26-year-old teamed up with countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis in January to win the doubles title at their home Grand Slam, the Australian Open.



As a junior, he reached the No. 1 ranking thanks to success at Majors that included one singles and three doubles titles.



“It is exciting to be able to offer Nick the opportunity to join our field,” said Tournament Director Bronwyn Greer. “Adding Nick makes our draw that much stronger. We are eager to welcome him, all the players and especially our fans back to River Oaks.”



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship was not held in 2020 or 2021. In 2019, Chile’s Cristian Garin claimed the title with a win over Norway’s Casper Ruud, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the ATP Rankings. Those two, along with Americans John Isner, Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby and Frances Tiafoe, are among the players who have entered this year’s 28-player singles field.



Two-time former champion Steve Johnson and fellow American Sam Querrey, the winningest active player at the tournament, headline the 16-player field for the two-round qualifying tournament that will be held April 2-3.



Four players will be added to the field through qualifying, while an additional two wild cards will also be awarded.



A limited number of tickets for the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship remain available. To purchase or for more information, visit mensclaycourt.com/tickets.