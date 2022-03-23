World No. 1 Ash Barty Retires

“I’m so grateful for everything that tennis has given me. It has given me all of my dreams plus more,” Ash Barty said. Photo credit: EPA

Ash Barty has closed the curtain on her brilliant career.

The reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion announced her shock retirement at age 25 in an interview with former doubles partner and good friend Casey Dellacqua she posted on Instagram.

Barty beat Danielle Collins in the AO final to become the first Aussie to win the Melbourne major singles title in 44 years.

World No. 1 Barty said tennis “has given me all of my dreams plus more” but said now it’s time “to chase other dreams.”

“I know I’ve done this before, but in a very different feeling,” Barty said in an interview with good friend and former WTA pro Casey Dellacqua, which was posted on Instagram on Tuesday evening (Wednesday in Australia – watch the interview above).

“I’m so grateful for everything that tennis has given me. It has given me all of my dreams plus more. But I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to put the racquets down.”