Federer Donating $500,000 to Ukrainian Children

The Roger Federer Foundation is donating $500,000 to aid Ukrainian children. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Roger Federer and his family share the world’s horror seeing Ukrainian suffering.

Federer is stepping up to lend a helping hand.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced the Roger Federer Foundation will donate $500,000 to support schooling of Ukrainian children. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24th. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country seeking refuge in neighboring nations.