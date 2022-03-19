Don't Miss
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Demi Schuurs • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Federer Donating $500,000 to Ukrainian Children
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, March 19th
- Tennis news • Rublev keeps on rolling, Fritz finds himself back in Indian Wells BNP semifinals
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Friday, March 18th
- Rafael Nadal Escapes past Nick Kyrgios, sets up all-Spanish semifinal showdown against Alcaraz
- Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for Friday in Indian Wells: Rublev vs. Dimitrov and Fritz vs. Kecmanovic
- Taylor Fritz working overtime to make another run at Indian Wells BNP tennis Masters
- Ricky’s tennis preview and picks for Thursday in Indian Wells: Nadal vs. Kyrgios and Norrie vs. Alcaraz
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, March 17th
- Tennis News • American men on a roll at Indian Wells BNP Masters as Isner, Fritz, and Brooksby advance
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 16th
- Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for the Indian Wells fourth round, including Nadal vs. Opelka
- Citi Taste of Tennis returns to Miami with Venus Williams & Monica Seles, Monday, March 21st
- Ricky’s tennis preview and picks for Tuesday in Indian Wells: Rublev vs. Tiafoe and Schwartzman vs. Isner
Federer Donating $500,000 to Ukrainian Children
-
- Updated: March 19, 2022
Roger Federer and his family share the world’s horror seeing Ukrainian suffering.
Federer is stepping up to lend a helping hand.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced the Roger Federer Foundation will donate $500,000 to support schooling of Ukrainian children. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24th. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country seeking refuge in neighboring nations.
🕊💙💛 pic.twitter.com/HEwb5NGREu— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 18, 2022
Federer announced the donation on Twitter.
The Roger Federer Foundation has supported schools and educational initiatives in South Africa for several years.