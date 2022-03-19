10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Federer Donating $500,000 to Ukrainian Children

The Roger Federer Foundation is donating $500,000 to aid Ukrainian children. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Roger Federer and his family share the world’s horror seeing Ukrainian suffering.

Federer is stepping up to lend a helping hand.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced the Roger Federer Foundation will donate $500,000 to support schooling of Ukrainian children. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24th. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country seeking refuge in neighboring nations.



Federer announced the donation on Twitter.

The Roger Federer Foundation has supported schools and educational initiatives in South Africa for several years.