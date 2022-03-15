Citi Taste of Tennis returns to Miami with Venus Williams & Monica Seles, Monday, March 21st

Mike Tyson and Venus Williams at the 2021 Citi Taste of Tennis. Photo credit: Citi Taste of Tennis

Venus Williams and Monica Seles will light up Citi Taste of Tennis in South Florida.

Citi Taste of Tennis will return to Miami on Monday, March 21st.

This year’s fête will return in style, headlined by tennis legend Venus Williams and former World No. 1, International Tennis Hall of Famer and nine-time Grand Slam Champion Monica Seles, as well as Michelin Star Chef David Shim of Cote. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Miami on Monday, March 21st from 7-10 pm, completing the second stop on the event’s global circuit and continuing the celebration of the official, in-person return of Citi Taste of Tennis.

At the event, guests can expect an unforgettable evening, sampling fine food, sipping signature cocktails and mingling with their favorite tennis players. With a heightened focus this year on supporting businesses that have endured throughout the pandemic, Citi Taste of Tennis is putting the spotlight on a curated lineup of local chefs and restaurants including:

David Shim – Cote, Dayanny De La Cruz – Centerplate, Karla Hoyos – Tacotomía , Valerie Chang – Itamae/B-Side, Adrianne Calvo – Maximum Flavor Hospitality Group, Fabian Di Paolo – El Salón, Christian Chirino – TUR Kitchen, Mikel Goikolea – Leku, Jason Acoba – Tanuki, and Private Pastry Chef and Founder of Women Chefs 305 – Karina Rivera.



Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy beats from DJ Mad Linx, as well as Miami-based duo Coco & Breezy. Speciality VOSS mocktails will be served alongside a full-bar while guests delight in an interactive photo booth. Last but not least, exciting cooking demonstrations will take place throughout the evening from this year’s lineup of chefs, all outfitted with attire thanks to Chefworks.



]The Citi Taste of Tennis series is produced by AYS Sports Marketing and was the brainchild of AYS’ founders Judi and Penny Lerner. In 2001, the mother-daughter duo and longtime tennis fans, dreamed of creating an event that combined the international appeal of fine food and professional tennis. And such, Citi Taste of Tennis was born. With over 20 years and hundreds of events under their belt, AYS’ Citi Taste of Tennis has become one of the most anticipated “off the court” events at tennis tournaments worldwide.

Tickets to the event are $250 and include unlimited food and drink throughout the evening. Group discounts are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.tasteoftennis.com/miami-2022/ and be sure to follow @tasteoftennis and #CitiTasteofTennis on social media for updates.