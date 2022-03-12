- Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Miami Open
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Miami Open
- Updated: March 12, 2022
Rafael Nadal is splitting the Sunshine Double.
The Grand Slam king has withdrawn from the Miami Open starting on March 22nd at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nadal, who has charged to a 15-0 start this season, has never won the Miami Open.
“Rafa will certainly be missed. He has so many fans here in South Florida, and we hope to see him back in Miami next year,” said Miami Open tournament director James Blake. “We are fortunate to have an incredibly deep and talented player field and look forward to showcasing the new elements of the site and all the off-court activities our fans have come to love about this iconic event.”
Nadal is 40-12 lifetime in Miami, including five trips to the final.
In Nadal’s last Miami appearance he fell to rival Roger Federer in the 2017 final.