Ash Barty Withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami
- Updated: March 5, 2022
Ashleigh Barty will miss the Sunshine Double.
World No. 1 Barty has withdrawn from both the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open where she’s two-time defending champion.
Barty said her body hasn’t fully recovered from her triumphant Australian Open run where she became the first Aussie woman in 44 years to capture the AO championship.
“Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami,” Barty said. “I don’t believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus.”
World No.1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. pic.twitter.com/nXKWk20ZIP— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 3, 2022
American Danielle Collins, the Australian Open finalist and the current World No. 11, has also pulled out due to injury.
With the withdrawals, Oceane Dodin and Anna Bondar move into the main draw.