First Break Academy Hosts Luxury Suite at BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
- Updated: March 5, 2022
Tennis fans can target Tuesday, March 15th as a day to revel in tennis paradise.
First Break Academy is hosting a luxury suite at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, March 15th. Guests of the First Break Academy suite can watch all the action from Stadium 1 with indoor and outdoor seating and viewing available. Guests can light bites and beverages, air conditioning, private bathrooms and the opportunity to mingle with ATP and WTA pros of the past and present who will appear in the suite throughout the day to take photos and sign autographs.
Do you want to be even closer to the action? First Break Academy tickets grant access to any match being played on the grounds on Tuesday, March 15th.
First Break Academy Suite Tickets Cost:
*Day Session – $325 gates open at 10 a.m. play starts at 11 a.m.
Night Session – $200 gates open at 5 p.m. play starts at 6 p.m.
*Daily Double Session – $500
All proceeds benefit First Break Academy. Purchase tickets here.