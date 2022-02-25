Nadal: Insanity of War Incomprehensible

“Let it be finished now. It’s bleak and incomprehensible news,” Rafael Nadal said of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo credit: EPA

Violent and bloody images of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens defending their nation from a Russian invasion continue to provoke horror around the world.

Asked about the assault on Ukraine following his victory in Acapulco, Rafa Nadal made a call for peace.

The Grand Slam king said the insanity of war is incomprehensible and expressed hope this conflict will end quickly.



“I have my opinion as a citizen. I don’t want to talk about culprits or what the problem is, but in the century we are in I find it incredible that there are wars, this is the reality,” Nadal told the media in Mexico. “It slips out of my head in every way. I cannot understand it and hopefully it will be finished as soon as possible and with the least losses.



“Let it be finished now. It’s bleak and incomprehensible news.”



Andrey Rublev has called for peace. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

In the aftermath of his dramatic victory over Hubert Hurkacz in today’s pulsating Dubai semifinal, Russian Andrey Rublev made a public plea for peace writing “No War Please” on the camera lens.

Following his three-set quarterfinal comeback conquest of Mackenzie McDonald yesterday, Rublev said the horror in Ukraine puts tennis in perspective and shared his hope for world unity.

“In these moments you realize that my match is not important,” Rublev said. “It’s not about my match, how it affects me. What’s happening is much more terrible.

“Like I said, you realize how important is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It’s about that we should be take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.”