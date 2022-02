WTA • Womens Tennis Results – Guadalajara Mexico • Order of Play

USA tennis player Sloane Stephens in action at the Akron Tennis Open in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens faces resurgent Daria Saville for a spot in the Akron Tennis Open semifinals in Guadalajara.

Saville, who formerly competed as Daria Gavrilova prior to her marriage to ATP player Luke Saville, is through to her first WTA quarterfinal since 2019.