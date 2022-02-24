Raducanu Stalker Sentenced to 5-Year Restraining Order

Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during her first round Women’s singles match against Sloane Stephens of the USA on Day 2 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

A former London delivery driver has been hit with a five-year restraining order for stalking Emma Raducanu.

Thirty-five year-old Amrit Magar was found guilty of stalking following trial at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

In addition to the five-year restraining order, Magar was sentenced to 18 months of community service that includes 200 hours of unpaid work. He will be under curfew for eight weeks and must wear an electronic monitoring tag. Magar is banned from contacting Raducanu or her parents, he cannot come within one mile of her street and he’s prohibited from attending any tournament, event or practice where she’s playing.

Magar, who does not know Raducanu, visited her home on three different occasions last year. He left unwanted cards and gifts at her home, stole property from her porch and decorated a tree in her yard with Christmas lights.

Raducanu’s father alerted authorities after doorbell cam footage showed Magar stealing his shoe from the porch.

Magar told police he was interested in Raducanu “because of her high-profile status after her victory in the US Open” and swiped the shoe believing it belonged to her as a “souvenir.”