Australian Open 2022 Trophy Photo Gallery – Kokkinakis/Kyrgios, Nadal, Dodig/Mladenovic, and More

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios of Australia lift the trophy after winning the Men’s doubles final against Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia after winning the Men’s doubles final at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Sam Schroder of The Netherlands kisses the trophy after winning the Men’s quad wheelchair singles final against Dylan Alcott of Australia on Day 11 of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Katerina Siniakova (L) and Barbora Krejcikova (R) of the Czech Republic pose with the trophy following their win in the women’s doubles final against Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men’s singles final against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women’s singles final against Danielle Collins of the USA at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT