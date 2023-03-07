BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery Day 1 By Rob Stone

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Andy Murray goes airborne in practice. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
The intensity of qualifying round play. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Alex de Minaur serving it up. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Gael Monfils arrives in Tennis Paradise. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Jenson Brooksby hangs with Team Solinco in the stadium. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Former Indian Wells champion Dominic Thiem on the practice court. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Mikael Ymer sports a lion tattoo on the practice court. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Dominic Thiem takes chill time. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Andy Murray works up a sweat in practice. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis