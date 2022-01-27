Delray Beach Qualifying Tennis Draw So Strong•Sam Querrey, Taro Daniel, Denis Kudla, Steve Johnson, Kokkinakis, JJ Wolf, Broady

The two-round qualifying tournament gives players an opportunity to earn their way into the 28-player field whose ATP ranking did not merit a direct main draw entry. Qualifying begins Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and concludes Sunday, Feb. 13, where the final four players from opening weekend will be added to the main draw. Three former Delray Beach Open champions (Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Kevin Anderson) and a pair of Round of 16 competitors in the 2022 Australian Open (Adrian Mannarino + Maxime Cressy) are in the main draw.