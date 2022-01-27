Don't Miss
Delray Beach Qualifying Tennis Draw So Strong•Sam Querrey, Taro Daniel, Denis Kudla, Steve Johnson, Kokkinakis, JJ Wolf, Broady
- Updated: January 27, 2022
|Former Champion Querrey, Delray Beach Teen LilovPart of Electric Qualifying Field
|Players Announced for Opening Weekend at Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com
|Former Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com champion Sam Querrey (2016) and 17-year-old Wimbledon junior finalist Victor Lilov, from Delray Beach, are part of a dynamic qualifying field for the 30th anniversary tournament taking place Feb. 11-20.
|Querrey has won 10 ATP Tour titles in addition to being a former Wimbledon semifinalist. Lilov, a Delray Beach resident who is No. 3 in the World junior rankings, earned a wild card into qualifying thanks to clinching the Delray Beach Open’s Survivor Series title in November.
|Other qualifying participants include Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has already claimed a singles title in 2022 and is into the Australian Open doubles final with Delray Beach Open main draw entrant Nick Kyrgios. Yoshihito Nishioka, the 2020 Delray Beach Open finalist, seven-time ATP Challenger Tour winners Denis Kudla and Taro Daniel along with young American J.J. Wolf are also in the qualifying field.
|The two-round qualifying tournament gives players an opportunity to earn their way into the 28-player field whose ATP ranking did not merit a direct main draw entry. Qualifying begins Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and concludes Sunday, Feb. 13, where the final four players from opening weekend will be added to the main draw. Three former Delray Beach Open champions (Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Kevin Anderson) and a pair of Round of 16 competitors in the 2022 Australian Open (Adrian Mannarino + Maxime Cressy) are in the main draw.
|Below are the initial entries for the 2022 qualifying event. Field is subject to change.
|(ATP Rank) Name Age, Country • Mini Bio
|(103) Thanasi Kokkinakis 25, Australia • 2022 Adelaide 2 champion; Second time in Delray
|(104) Steve Johnson 32, USA • Has four ATP Tour singles titles; Two-time Delray semifinalist
|(105) Denis Kudla 29, USA • Seven-time ATP Challenger Tour winner; Three-time Delray competitor
|(110) Sam Querrey 34, USA • Owns 10 ATP Tour titles; 2016 Delray champion
|(119) Yoshihito Nishioka 26, Japan • Clinched ATP title in Shenzhen; 2020 Delray finalist
|(120) Taro Daniel 28, Japan • Holds seven ATP Challenger Tour titles; 2018 Delray main draw
|(127) J.J. Wolf 23, USA • Former All-American from The Ohio State University; First time in Delray
|(128) Liam Broady 28, USA • Reached seven ATP Challenger Tour finals; Third time in Delray qualifying
|(135) Alejandro Tabilo 24, Chile • Won first ATP Challenger Tour title last season; First time in Delray
|(137) Jurij Rodionov 22, Austria • Has three ATP Challenger Tour titles; First time in Delray
|(138) Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 31, Germany • Holds eight ATP Challenger Tour titles; Played Delray in 2020
|(1012) Victor Lilov* 17, USA • 2021 Wimbledon junior finalist; Delray resident
|*Awarded a wild card for winning the Delray Beach Open’s Survivor Series
|In other Delray Beach Open news, James Duckworth and Kei Nishikori will not play in the main draw due to both having hip surgeries.
|Singles main draw action for the ATP 250 event in the three-time National Civic League All-America city begins Monday, Feb. 14. The ATP 250 final takes place on Sunday, Feb. 20.
|Kyrgios is scheduled to play his first singles match in Delray Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (session 7) while Tiafoe is scheduled to compete that night at 8 p.m. (session 8). World No. 12 Cameron Norrie will play his first match Wednesday evening, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. (session 10).
|Opening weekend Feb. 11-13 will include the ATP Champions Tour legends event capped off by the first-ever Delray Beach Open mixed doubles match featuring 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and her sister Bianca along with the 10-time ATP Tour No. 1 team Bob and Mike Bryan. Leylah Fernandez teams with Bob Bryan while Bianca Fernandez pairs with Mike Bryan for the match.
|Tickets are available at YellowTennisBall.com and at the on-site box office (561-330-6000, 30 NW 1st Ave, Delray Beach FL 33444). Seating options range from on-court “Best Seats in the House” and covered Veranda seating to reserved seats and courtside box seats, all with backs and armrests.
|Opening Weekend and Valentine’s Day Special: In honor of the tournament’s 30th anniversary, all grandstand seats for Opening Weekend are on sale starting at $30 (sessions 1-4). Additionally, all kids (15 and under) will get in free with a purchase of an adult ticket (Limit two kids per adult. Anything above two kids is 50% off per child, applicable to box or reserved tickets.Grandstand tickets cannot be discounted). All tickets for Monday, Feb. 14 are buy one get one free for Valentine’s Day (day and night session. Box or reserved only).
|Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, the Delray Beach stop on the global ATP Tour annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans and a television audience in more than 50 countries. On-site it’s 10 days of themed parties, live music and art, the Raeburn Winery Wine & Champagne Lounge, Grey Goose Tilted Bar featuring the Grey Goose Pineapple Slice (official cocktail), The Craft Bar hosted by Sipsmith Gin, Dano’s Tequila & Barrel of Monks Brewing, courtside tables & bottle service, on-court and covered seating and so much more at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, the winner of the USTA’s 2021 Outstanding Tennis Facility award.
