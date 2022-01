Australian Open Tennis Photo Gallery • Rafa Nadal, Sabalenka, De Minaur and More

Rafael Nadal of Spain gestures during his third round Men’s singles match against Karen Khachanov of Russia on Day 5 of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Sorana Cirstea of Romania in action during her third round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Day 6 of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT



Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in their third round match of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Andrey Rublev of Russia plays a shot during his third round match against Marin Cilic of Croatia on Day 6 of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Alex de Minaur of Australia in action during his third round match against Pablo Andujar of Spain at the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT