Photo Gallery – Day 2 at the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament feat. Badosa, Millman, Barty, Azarenka and More!

Paula Badosa of Spain in action during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day 2 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
John Millman of Australia in action during his match with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia on Day 2 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her match against Paula Badosa of Spain on Day 2 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia reacts during his match with John Millman of Australia on Day 2 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders of Australia during their doubles match against Catherine McNally and Cori Gauff of the USA on Day 2 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina during his match against Alex Bolt of Australia on Day 2 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Alex Bolt of Australia during his match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina on Day 2 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT