Rafa Nadal Practices in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal during a practice session ahead of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 02 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal is getting back into the swing of things in Melbourne.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hit the practice court ahead of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park from January 3-9th, and the Australian Open, starting on January 17th.

Here’s some shots of Rafa in practice:

Rafael Nadal raps the running forehand. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal follows through. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT