Rafa Nadal Practices in Melbourne
- Updated: January 2, 2022
Rafael Nadal is getting back into the swing of things in Melbourne.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion hit the practice court ahead of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park from January 3-9th, and the Australian Open, starting on January 17th.
Here’s some shots of Rafa in practice: