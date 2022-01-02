Melbourne Summer Set Draws and Order Of Play for 1/3/22

Andy Murray of Great Britain practices on Margaret Court Arena during a practice session at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Melbourne Summer Set

Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

January 4-9, 2022

Prize Money: $521,000





Champions Return to Melbourne

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Melbourne 250 event for his first Tour-level event in five months. Fellow former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who defeated Nadal at the Abu Dhabi exhibition last month, second-seeded Reilly Opelka, Grigor Dimitrov and wild card Nick Kyrgios are among the other notable names in the draw. The tournament is played on the same Melbourne Park courts that will host the Australian Open starting January 17th.



Melbourne Summer Set

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, January 3: click here