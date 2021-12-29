AUSTRALIAN OPEN VISION ALERT: Osaka, Barty, Murray, Berrettini and De Minaur practice ahead of AO lead in events in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne

Don't Miss
- Updated: December 29, 2021
The stars are hitting the courts in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide gearing up for the 2022 Australian Open, which starts on January 17th.
The ATP Cup will run from January 1-9th in Sydney.
The Adelaide International is set for January, 2-15th.
The Melbourne Summer is set for January 3-9th at Melbourne Park.
The Sydney Tennis Classic runs from January 9-15th.
All leading up to the Australian Open main draw action from January 17-30th.
Here’s a look at today’s practice shots.