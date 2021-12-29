AUSTRALIAN OPEN VISION ALERT: Osaka, Barty, Murray, Berrettini and De Minaur practice ahead of AO lead in events in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne

World No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia practices on centre court during a practice session at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on December 29, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

The stars are hitting the courts in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide gearing up for the 2022 Australian Open, which starts on January 17th.

The ATP Cup will run from January 1-9th in Sydney.

The Adelaide International is set for January, 2-15th.

The Melbourne Summer is set for January 3-9th at Melbourne Park.

The Sydney Tennis Classic runs from January 9-15th.

All leading up to the Australian Open main draw action from January 17-30th.

Here’s a look at today’s practice shots.

Andy Murray of Great Britain practices on Margaret Court Arena during a practice session at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on December 29, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka of Japan practices on centre court during a practice session at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on December 29, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Dylan Alcott of Australia practices on the soon to be named new court show court during a practice session at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on December 29, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during a practice session ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on December 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action during a practice session ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on December 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Cruz Hewitt, sits in the umpire’s chair as Australian captain and Cruz’s dad, Lleyton Hewitt looks on during a Alex De Minaur practice session ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on December 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Alex De Minaur of Australia in action during a practice session ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on December 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)