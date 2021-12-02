Universal Tennis becomes Official Rating System of Tennis Australia

The UTR Rating will be incrementally introduced into selected Inter-Club, League and Team Tennis offerings throughout 2022 as the National Ratings System is gradually phased out.



The UTR system rates all players – professional, collegiate, junior and recreational – on the same 16-point scale, regardless of age, gender or location. The Universal Tennis algorithm calculates a player’s UTR Rating based on up to the 30 most recent results within the past 12 months, the number of games they win in those matches, and the strength of their opponent. The algorithm has an expected outcome in terms of games won for every match and a player’s UTR Rating will fluctuate based on the actual results compared to the expected results.



A player’s UTR Rating is therefore said to reflect their “current skill level based on actual performance” and allows players to compete locally while having their results count globally.



“Since beginning our partnership with Universal Tennis in January 2019, they have been pivotal in helping tennis to open up more opportunities for both the everyday player and performance athlete in a time highly affected by the pandemic,” said Larner. “Transitioning to a single rating system will provide improved level-based play for players of all ages and abilities.”