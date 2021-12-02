WTT Becomes First Pro Tennis League To Create Social Token; Rally Powers $WTT Token

World TeamTennis has become the first professional tennis league in history to create a social token, the $WTT World TennisToken powered by social token and NFT platform Rally.



The $WTT World TennisToken provides fans with free and discounted tickets to World TeamTennis, in-person experiences, pre-sale access, exclusive content, custom NFT’s and more. Beginning Tuesday, December 7, fans will be able to purchase $WTT on Rally.io.



To celebrate, WTT and Rally will be hosting a free $WTT World TennisToken giveaway, announced Saturday November 27th and running through Tuesday December 7th, the official launch date of the $WTT launch. All fans have to do is register for an account at rally.io, submit your Rally email to this link and the registered account will automatically have a share of 50,000 $WTT deposited on December 7th.



“We are thrilled to be among the first sports properties to create this first of its kind social token,” World TeamTennis Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Kevin Hindenach said. “We are especially excited to work with Rally to create the $WTT World TennisToken for our fans. The $WTT token gives our dedicated fans more opportunities to be involved with World TeamTennis and will help WTT not only stay in touch with fans and provide unique experiences and content year-round, but grow its fan base in the years to come.”



Just for holding any amount of $WTT, fans will also be a part of the brand new AfterParty fan club to keep the “Game. Party. Match.” going all year long. Planned benefits of the AfterParty and items available for $WTT World TennisToken holders include but are not limited to premium behind the scenes content, pre-sale access for WTT events, discounts, free tickets to World TeamTennis, the WTT All-Star Match, and other events. The $WTT Token also provides fans exclusive opportunities with WTT players in addition to access to limited-edition merchandise and limited-edition WTT commemorative NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

