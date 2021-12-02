Don't Miss
- Rublev, Medvedev Lead Russia past Sweden, join Germany, Croatia and Russia in Davis Cup Tennis Semis
- Time to Plan Your 2022 Visit to Tennis Paradise In Indian Wells @ the BNP Paribas Open
- Universal Tennis becomes Official Rating System of Tennis Australia
- WTT Becomes First Pro Tennis League To Create Social Token; Rally Powers $WTT Token
- Davis Cup Semifinal Draws, Quarterfinal Results and Order of Play for 12/3/21
- Davis Cup Quarter Final Photos from Madrid – Kazakhstan vs. Serbia – Djokovic, Bublik, Kukushki and More!
- Southern California’s Biggest Tennis Stars Gather for Annual LA Tennis Bash to Benefit First Break Academy
- Steve Simon Announces WTA’s Decision to Suspend Tennis Tournaments in China
- Davis Cup Quarter Final Photos from Innsbruck – Germany vs. England – Struff, Norrie, Evans and More!
- First Break Academy • Great Tennis Event • Saturday, December 4 • Starring Steve Johnson, Taylor Fritz, Jan-Michael Gambill
- Davis Cup Quarterfinals Draws, Results and Order of Play for 12/1/21
- Davis Cup Quarter Final Photos from Turin – Italy vs. Croatia – Sinner, Cilic, Sonego and More!
- Stevie Johnson World Team Tennis MVP 2021 • With the Winning Orange County Team And Legend Ricky Leach as Captain
- Davis Cup • Italy Battles Croatia in Quarterfinals, Russia Eliminates Defending Champion Spain and More
- Davis Cup Finals Photos from Madrid and Turin – Lopez, Rublev, Medvedev, and More!
WTT Becomes First Pro Tennis League To Create Social Token; Rally Powers $WTT Token
-
- Updated: December 2, 2021
|World TeamTennis has become the first professional tennis league in history to create a social token, the $WTT World TennisToken powered by social token and NFT platform Rally.
The $WTT World TennisToken provides fans with free and discounted tickets to World TeamTennis, in-person experiences, pre-sale access, exclusive content, custom NFT’s and more. Beginning Tuesday, December 7, fans will be able to purchase $WTT on Rally.io.
To celebrate, WTT and Rally will be hosting a free $WTT World TennisToken giveaway, announced Saturday November 27th and running through Tuesday December 7th, the official launch date of the $WTT launch. All fans have to do is register for an account at rally.io, submit your Rally email to this link and the registered account will automatically have a share of 50,000 $WTT deposited on December 7th.
“We are thrilled to be among the first sports properties to create this first of its kind social token,” World TeamTennis Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Kevin Hindenach said. “We are especially excited to work with Rally to create the $WTT World TennisToken for our fans. The $WTT token gives our dedicated fans more opportunities to be involved with World TeamTennis and will help WTT not only stay in touch with fans and provide unique experiences and content year-round, but grow its fan base in the years to come.”
Just for holding any amount of $WTT, fans will also be a part of the brand new AfterParty fan club to keep the “Game. Party. Match.” going all year long. Planned benefits of the AfterParty and items available for $WTT World TennisToken holders include but are not limited to premium behind the scenes content, pre-sale access for WTT events, discounts, free tickets to World TeamTennis, the WTT All-Star Match, and other events. The $WTT Token also provides fans exclusive opportunities with WTT players in addition to access to limited-edition merchandise and limited-edition WTT commemorative NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
More information on the $WTT Token and the AfterParty can be found at wtt.com/afterparty/.
$WTT is powered by Rally, a social token and NFT platform that allows creators, artists, and organizations to launch their own independent, digital, community-driven economies and keep 100% of what they earn. These economies can travel across social platforms like Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and Shopify. Supporters can use tokens and NFTs to unlock benefits including unreleased content, private communities, backstage passes, early access to tickets, and exclusive merch – all while showing their fan loyalty.
Co-founded by 12-time major singles champion Billie Jean King, World TeamTennis is the leader in professional team tennis competition. World TeamTennis recently completed its 46th season at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, with the Orange County Breakers capturing the 2021 King Trophy on Sunday. WTT has had 44 Tennis Hall of Famers play since 1974, including Chris Evert, Kim Clijsters, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe.