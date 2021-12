Time to Plan Your 2022 Visit to Tennis Paradise In Indian Wells @ the BNP Paribas Open

Photo credit: BNP Paribas Open

Tennis paradise returns this spring.

And now you can secure your seat for the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

If you’re ready to experience your perfect day in Tennis Paradise, the BNP Paribas Open has got you covered with three options – Single Session Tickets, Daily Doubles, and Evening Session Tickets – which let you enjoy the best single day adventure possible at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

So what are you waiting for? Book your spot today!