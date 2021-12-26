More News From 1996 Wimbledon Finalist MaliVai Washington’s Foundation

We love seeing our students succeed after leaving the Foundation!



Alumni, Keanna Bell, graduated from MWYF in 2011. Thanks to the Foundation, she was able to graduate college debt-free from Florida Atlantic University. Now she works in property management and runs a successful event planning business with her sister Antonia (who is an MWYF alum as well) called Creativity by Latrice.



Keanna now serves as the first alumni representative on MWYF’s Board of Directors, giving back to the community that helped her and her sister succeed. They also have a younger sister, Deshai, who currently attends the Foundation as a senior.