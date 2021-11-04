Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Order of Play for 11/5/21

Don't Miss
- Updated: November 4, 2021
Rolex Paris Masters
Paris, France
November 01 – 07 2021
Prize Money: €2,603,700
The Final Battleground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.
Rolex Paris Masters Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, November 5th: click here
