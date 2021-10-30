Don't Miss
Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/31/21
-
- Updated: October 30, 2021
Transylvania Open
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
October 25 – 31 2021
Total $ Commitment: $235,238
Transylvania Open WTA250 will take place between the 23rd – 31st of October 2021 and the matches will be played on a hard surface at BT Arena.32 players will compete in the singles championship and 16 teams will compete în the double championship. The total WTA points committed to the tournament will be 280 and the total money committed will be $235.238.
Transylvania Open Draws
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, October 31st: click here
