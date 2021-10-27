Judy Murray and Battle of the Brits in the Community with Brodies LLP mark Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week

Judy Murray launched Battle of the Brits in the Community in partnership with Brodies last month to bring tennis to a wider local audience ahead of the Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England tennis event, scheduled for 21 and 22 December at the P & J Live.



The event itself will feature Scotland’s Andy Murray, Jamie Murray, Cameron Norrie and Johnny O’Mara taking on the best English players in the country. A handful of tickets for Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England are still available – click HERE for details.