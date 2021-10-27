Don't Miss
- Judy Murray and Battle of the Brits in the Community with Brodies LLP mark Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week
- Wayne Arthurs Australian Tennis Legend Shares his Pandemic Experience Starting the First Week of Covid19 – First article in a series during quarantine
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21
- Tennis In Turin hopeful Sinner wins again in Vienna, Shapovalov advances in St. Petersburg
- Day Two Vienna Tennis Photos from the Erste Bank Open – Featuring Tsitsipas, Norrie, Zverev, and More!
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/27/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/27/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/27/21
- Day One Vienna Tennis Photos from the Erste Bank Open – Featuring Murray, Alcaraz, Basilashvili, and More!
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/26/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/26/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/26/21
- Isner, Opelka, Fritz, Sock, Ram Named to U.S. Davis Cup Team
Judy Murray and Battle of the Brits in the Community with Brodies LLP mark Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week
-
- Updated: October 27, 2021
|Judy Murray has been running tennis sessions for women and girls across Aberdeen as Battle of the Brits in the Community marks Scottish Women and Girls in Sport week.
Tennis coach Judy Murray, mother and original coach of former singles world No. 1 Andy Murray and former doubles No. 1 Jamie Murray, coached girls from Aberdeen Grammar School and St Margaret’s School for Girls, Aberdeen.
Judy Murray also led a women-only session at Rubislaw Tennis Club and a session for female volunteers from Aberdeen’s Denis Law Legacy Trust StreetGames initiative, sharing her skills and experience of coaching tennis to young women and girls.
|Judy Murray launched Battle of the Brits in the Community in partnership with Brodies last month to bring tennis to a wider local audience ahead of the Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England tennis event, scheduled for 21 and 22 December at the P & J Live.
The event itself will feature Scotland’s Andy Murray, Jamie Murray, Cameron Norrie and Johnny O’Mara taking on the best English players in the country. A handful of tickets for Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England are still available – click HERE for details.
← Previous Story Murray Fights Off Tiafoe in Antwerp Marathon Match