- Murray Fights Off Tiafoe in Antwerp Marathon Match
- Hot Shots! – Photos from the Kremlin Cup featuring Halep, Alexandrova, Jabeur and Potapova
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Leander Paes • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/20/21
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/20/21
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for this week’s ATP 250 Events in Antwerp and Moscow
- TennisBalls • 10sBalls Shares The BNP Paribas Open Links From Indian Wells
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/19/21
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and picks for the Antwerp first round: Tiafoe vs. Murray and Opelka vs. Brooksby
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/19/21
- Paula Badosa Blossoms as Women’s Tennis’ Newest Star in Desert With Indian Wells BNP Title
- Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Trophy Photos featuring Norrie, Badosa, Azarenka, and Basilashvili!
- Down but not out, Norrie Comes Back to Beat Basilashvili for Indian Wells BNP Tennis Masters Title
- 10sBalls • TennisBalls Follower “The Brown Beauty” • Photos From BNP Paribas
- Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 10 Photo Gallery featuring Norrie, Mertens and Hsieh, Azarenka, Peers and Polasek, Basilashvili and More!
Murray Fights Off Tiafoe in Antwerp Marathon Match
-
- Updated: October 20, 2021
Andy Murray was a marathon man completing a rousing run in Antwerp.
Murray fought off two match points in the final tiebreaker out-dueling a gritty Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2), 6-7(7), 7-6(8) in a pulsating thee hour, 45-minute thriller that the former No. 1 called the longest three-setter he’s ever played.
On his second match point, Murray dabbed a clever drop shot to close a fantastic and fierce battle and send him into a European Open second-round clash vs. second-seeded Diego Schwartzman.
“I don’t think I’ve ever played a match like that,” Murray said afterward. “I think it’s the longest three set match I’ve ever played by quite a distance.
“I’m tired right now. Obviously it was an unbelievable battle. He kept coming up with brilliant serves and great shots when I was getting chances.”
The two-time Olympic gold-medal champion fired 21 aces, denied seven of 10 break points, deployed the serve-and-volley at times and pulled off some exquisite drop shots combating Tiafoe’s superior power.
The 48th-ranked Tiafoe belted a backhand down the line then drilled an ace for match point at 6-5 in the final tiebreaker.
Murray smacked a serve winner to erase match point. Tiafoe denied a Murray match point slamming an ace wide to even it at 7-7.
On Tiafoe’s second match point, the American sailed a return long. Murray drew a netted backhand for a second match point at 9-8.
This time, the thee-time Grand Slam champion converted dabbing a daring drop shot to reach the second round after an exhilarating an exhausting battle.
“I don’t mind playing long matches. but that was taking it to another level,” Murray told the Antwerp crowd afterward.
“So brilliant match, amazing atmosphere, thanks to everyone who came and supported and just so nice to be back playing in front of crowds again.”