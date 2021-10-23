Tennis Update • Sinner still in Contention for Nitto ATP Finals, Brooksby Qualifies for NextGen in Milan





By Ricky Dimon

Jannik Sinner is two spots out of Nitto ATP Finals position as he tries to answer Cameron Norrie’s recent title at the Indian Wells Masters. Norrie passed Sinner as a result of his triumph in the desert, but the Italian can pass the Brit back with his own title at this week’s European Open.



Sinner is two wins away from accomplishing that feat after defeating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-2 during quarterfinal action on Friday in Antwerp.



“I think I was very solid today,” Sinner said. “I played against him in Lyon and he is a very great player and he wants to hit the ball hard. I tried to stay solid and play deep, so I am very happy with the performance today.”



Up next for the 20-year-old is Lloyd Harris, who booked his spot in the semis by beating Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 7-5.





“He has had a great season and he is once again trying to find a way through,” Sinner praised of Harris. “He serves well; he moves well. Today he played a wonderful match, so it is going to be very exciting.”



On the other side of the draw, No. 2 seed Diego Schwartzman ousted Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2. Another American test could be even tougher for Schwartzman on Saturday. Jenson Brooksby has been on fire in 2021, and nothing changed as the 20-year-old erased Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-0.





With that result, Brooksby officially qualified for the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan.



The world No. 70 has been in incredible form this season and his breakthrough on tour has continued in Antwerp. He played his way into the main draw through qualifying and then defeated Reilly Opelka and Botic Van de Zandschulp before beating Davidovich Fokina. Brooksby baked bagels against both Van de Zandschulp and Davidovich Fokina.

