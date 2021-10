Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/23/21

No. 3-seeded Maria Sakkari plays Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the Kremlin Cup final. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Kremlin Cup

Moscow, Russia

October 18 – October 24, 2021

Prize Money: $697,125



Kremlin Cup is a Russian Treasure

Played indoors in Russia’s bustling and chilly capital of Moscow in October, the VTB Kremlin Cup became the country’s first pro international tennis tournament when it was founded in 1990 by Tennis Week publisher Eugene Scott. Russian players have dominated the event, with Yevgeny Kafelnikov winning a record five consecutive titles between 1997-2001. Russians Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev are the top two men’s seeds.

Kremlin Cup Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, October 23rd: click here