- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
- Photos from the Red Bull Bassline and Tie Break Tens Tournaments – Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Monfils, Brown and More!
- Tennis Update • Sinner still in Contention for Nitto ATP Finals, Brooksby Qualifies for NextGen in Milan
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/23/21
- Hot Shots! – Quarter-final Action Tennis Photos from the Kremlin Cup featuring Karatsev, Sakkari, Halep, Cilic and More!
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/23/21
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/22/21
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/22/21
- Photos from the Kremlin Cup Tennis – featuring Sakkari, Muguruza, Cilic, Sabalenka and More!
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/21/21
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/21/21
- Murray Fights Off Tiafoe in Antwerp Marathon Match
- Hot Shots! – Photos from the Kremlin Cup featuring Halep, Alexandrova, Jabeur and Potapova
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Leander Paes • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/20/21
Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
-
- Updated: October 23, 2021
Kremlin Cup
Moscow, Russia
October 18 – October 24, 2021
Prize Money: $697,125
Kremlin Cup is a Russian Treasure
Played indoors in Russia’s bustling and chilly capital of Moscow in October, the VTB Kremlin Cup became the country’s first pro international tennis tournament when it was founded in 1990 by Tennis Week publisher Eugene Scott. Russian players have dominated the event, with Yevgeny Kafelnikov winning a record five consecutive titles between 1997-2001. Russians Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev are the top two men’s seeds.
Kremlin Cup Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, October 24th: click here