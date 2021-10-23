10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21

Ekaterina Alexandrova plays world No. 20 Anett Kontaveit in the Moscow final. EPA-EFE/ALEX GRIMM / POOL

Kremlin Cup
Moscow, Russia
October 18 – October 24, 2021
Prize Money: $697,125

Kremlin Cup is a Russian Treasure
Played indoors in Russia’s bustling and chilly capital of Moscow in October, the VTB Kremlin Cup became the country’s first pro international tennis tournament when it was founded in 1990 by Tennis Week publisher Eugene Scott. Russian players have dominated the event, with Yevgeny Kafelnikov winning a record five consecutive titles between 1997-2001. Russians Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev are the top two men’s seeds.

Kremlin Cup Draws
