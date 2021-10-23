Photos from the Red Bull Bassline and Tie Break Tens Tournaments – Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Monfils, Brown and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Carlos Alcaraz (C) of Spain celebrates next to second placed Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) of Greece and Reilly Opelka (R) of the US after winning the Red Bull BassLine best of three tiebreak final event ahead of the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during the Red Bull BassLine best of three tiebreak tournament of the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Dustin Brown of Germany in action during his tennis match against Zizou Bergs of Belgium at the Tie Break Tens tournament at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during his final match of the Red Bull BassLine best of three tiebreak tournament of the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Gael Monfils of France in action during his tennis match against Benjamin Hassan of Germany at the Tie Break Tens tournament at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Zizou Bergs of Belgium in action during his tennis match against Dustin Brown of Germany at the Tie Break Tens tournament at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during his final match of the Red Bull BassLine best of three tiebreak tournament of the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Benjamin Hassan of Germany in action during his tennis match against Gael Monfils of France at the Tie Break Tens tournament at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER