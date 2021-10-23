10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Kremlin Cup Moscow Ladies’ Photo Gallery

Kremlin Cup Moscow Ladies’ Photo Gallery

No. 9-seeded Anett Kontaveit will play for her third title of the season in Moscow on Sunday. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova plays for her second career title in the Moscow final. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Maria Sakkari of Greece retired due to illness while trailing Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, 1-4, in the semifinals. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka played her first tournament since reaching the US Open semifinals six weeks ago. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Ajla Tomljanovic is the face of focus. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Anna Kalinskaya strikes with eyes wide shut. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Simona Halep scrambles in her quarterfinal loss to Maria Sakkari. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic in action. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Anastasia Potapova of Russia in action during her match against Simona Halep at the Kremlin Cup. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV