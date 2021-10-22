10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Hot Shots! – Quarter-final Action Tennis Photos from the Kremlin Cup featuring Karatsev, Sakkari, Halep, Cilic and More!

Aslan Karatsev of Russia in action during the men’s quarterfinal match against Gilles Simon of France at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during the women’s quarterfinal match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts during the men’s quarterfinal match against John Millman of Australia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action during the women’s quarterfinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic in action during the women’s quarterfinal match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Simona Halep of Romania in action during the women’s quarterfinal match against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Marin Cilic of Bosnia-Herzegovina in action during the men’s quarterfinal match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in action during the women’s quarterfinal match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the women’s quarterfinal match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Pedro Martinez of Spain in action during the men’s quarterfinal match against Marin Cilic of Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 22 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Adrian Mannarino of France in action during the men’s second round match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Andrey Rublev of Russia in action during the men’s second round match against Adrian Mannarino of France at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV