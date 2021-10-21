10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Photos from the Kremlin Cup Tennis – featuring Sakkari, Muguruza, Cilic, Sabalenka and More!

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic during their women’s second round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Tommy Paul of US in action during the men’s second round match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia reacts during her women’s second round match Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Marin Cilic of Croatia in action during the men’s second round match against Tommy Paul of US at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in action during the women’s second round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Andrea Petkovic of Germany in action during the women’s second round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during the women’s second round match against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action during the women’s second round match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic reacts during her women’s second round match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their women’s second round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY