Hot Shots! – Photos from the Kremlin Cup featuring Halep, Alexandrova, Jabeur and Potapova

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their women’s first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during their women’s first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Anastasia Potapova of Russia in action during her match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Simona Halep of Romania in action during her match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their women’s first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV