Bencic to Play Raducanu in Abu Dhabi

Champions will duel in the desert.

Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic will face US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December.

Bencic will play Raducanu on Thursday, December 16th at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

The match will is a rematch of their US Open quarterfinals, which Raducanu won before going on to make history as the first qualifier, male or female, to capture a Grand Slam singles title.

Emma Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

“When I was offered the opportunity to come and explore Abu Dhabi and all the Championship has to offer, I was very excited and happy to do it,” Bencic said. “It’s great to travel to new places. I’m looking forward to coming, to immerse myself in the many cultures there and interact with all the fans. Emma and I played a great match in New York and I am looking forward to another great battle, this time in Abu Dhabi.”

Tickets, starting from AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. In line with current health and safety protocols, social distancing measures will be in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village. For more information, please visit www.mubadalawtc.com.