10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Contributors / Pancho's World / Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Diego Schwartzman, Rohan Bopanna, and More!

Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Diego Schwartzman, Rohan Bopanna, and More!

Today’s giveaway was a black or red towel. Diego Schwartzman gave away some FILA shirts after winning his match.
Ball boys in Indian Wells come in all ages.
Rohan Bopanna getting some ping pong time with fans at the Audi tent.
Just walking the site.
The BNP flower sign.