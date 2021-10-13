10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 7 Photo Gallery featuring, Rogers, Zverev, Kerber, Tsitsipas, and More!

Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 7 Photo Gallery featuring, Rogers, Zverev, Kerber, Tsitsipas, and More!

Shelby Rogers of the US reacts to her win against Leylah Fernandez of Canada at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their Men’s Singles Round of 32 match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Fabio Fognini of Italy during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Karen Khachanov of Russia in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action against Shelby Rogers of the US at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Andy Murray of Britain reacts while in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Men’s Singles Round of 32 match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO