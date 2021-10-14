10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 8 Photo Gallery featuring, Tsitsipas, Ostapenko, Zverev, Azarenka, and More!

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts in his match against Alex De Minaur of Australia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action against Shelby Rogers of the US at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Gael Monfils of France at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts in her match against Jessica Pegula of the US at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria hits a return in his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Taylor Fritz of the US in action against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Casper Ruud of Norway at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland hits a return in his match against Aslan Karatsev of Russia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO