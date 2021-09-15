Laver Cup Tennis Update • UNIQLO Named as Official LifeWear Apparel Supplier

Leading global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, has been named Official LifeWear of the Laver Cup, sponsoring the 2021 event to be held at TD Garden, Boston from September 24-26.



As global supplier, UNIQLO will provide uniforms for all on-site staff, including all on-court roles such as the Laver Cup ballkids, chair umpires and tournament operations staff.



UNIQLO is the largest of the eight brands of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company. It has more than 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan, and continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world’s most important cities and locations. UNIQLO’s LifeWear is clothing designed to make everyone’s life better. It is simple, high-quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty, ingenious in detail, thought through with life’s needs in mind, and always evolving.



“UNIQLO is a premier global brand with an ongoing commitment to tennis and innovation,“ said Steve Zacks, Laver Cup CEO. “We share a similar ethos and look forward to working with UNIQLO to showcase its products and enhance the fan experience.”



UNIQLO has established strong connections within the tennis world. In 2018, it began a long-term partnership with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, a UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassador who promotes the brand and its LifeWear around the globe. It was Federer’s original goal to honor Australian tennis great Rod Laver and his fellow legends of the game that served as the catalyst for the creation of the Laver Cup.



Other UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors include Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid. UNIQLO is currently the title sponsor for the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis tour, and sponsor of the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Rankings.



“We are pleased to help take tennis to new heights through our partnership with the Laver Cup,” said Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer at UNIQLO parent company, Fast Retailing, and head of the UNIQLO 2020/2022 Olympic/Paralympic Project. “The Laver Cup has established itself as one of the most sought-after events on the tennis calendar. It’s a team effort to host an event such as this, and we look forward to providing our LifeWear apparel to the on-court and off-court staff who all have important roles to make it possible.”



The Laver Cup is played over three days, using an exciting team format, on a dramatic black court. The competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World with tennis legends and great rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe current captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.



For more information about the Laver Cup, visit LaverCup.com.