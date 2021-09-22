Elina Svitolina Signs on with Force Grip

- Laver Cup Tennis and it’s Sponsors • Come to Boston
- Updated: September 22, 2021
The Force is now with Elina Svitolina.
World No. 4 Svitolina has signed a one-year endorsement contract to serve as ambassador for Force Grip.
Force Grip is a tennis resistance product designed to “enhance a player’s power, spin and control.”
As part of the pact, Svitolina will star in a series of videos for the brand and post them on social media.
In her Force Grip debut, Svitolina stars as a superhero.
The video shows Svitolina using the strengthening product, with added special effects of a green “force” creeping from the product through her hands, arms, torso and face. At the point where she is finally “super-charged” with energy from the Force Grip unit, she unleashes it via a flurry of forehands, backhands, and serves.
To write and direct the video, Force Grip hired the award-winning Director Joe (“Mama”) Mason of Mason Communications, whose work includes House of Cards (NETFLIX), Blue Man Group, Trophy Wife (ABC) and other projects seen on Amazon Prime Video.