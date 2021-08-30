Alicja Rosolska Polish Tennis Olympian and New Mother Is At The 2021 US Open

This year our friend the Olympian and doubles specialist Alicja Rosolska will be competing at the 2021 US Open. Her doubles partner, Eri Hozumi of Japan seems to be playing great doubles at the US Open practice courts. Together they will be taking on the team of Lohoff and Marozava.

Here is a throwback photo. Alicja had just completed the “Ice Bucket Challenge” for the ALS Association. The 10sBalls.com team was happy to help Alicja complete her challenge and we loved all the awareness of ALS – https://www.als.org/stories-news/ice-bucket-challenge-dramatically-accelerated-fight-against-als

Rosolska has a great support team which includes her husband and son Charlie ( Who was born this year) ! Her highest ranking has been 23 in doubles. She has a strong following around the world and has been one of the leading women in Polish tennis.

Look for her on the courts. You won’t miss her Oakley Sunglasses and SofiBella attire. Do not forget to checkout for Instagram always pictured with her Yonex gear and give us 10sballs.com a shout-out!





The 10sBalls.com / TennisBalls.com team is wishing her the best in her 2021 US Open.

