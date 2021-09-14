Tennis News• Medvedev, Tsitsipas Qualify For Nitto ATP Finals in Turin

Tsitsipas is also a former Nitto ATP Finals champion, having triumphed at the event in 2019. The Greek clawed past former World No. 1 Murray in the first round of the US Open and reached the third round, in which he fell short in a memorable five-setter against #NextGenATP Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.



Tsitsipas leads the ATP Tour with 50 tour-level wins this season, and he has also climbed to a career-high World No. 3. The Greek claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo, advanced to his first major final at Roland Garros and also claimed an ATP 250 title in Lyon.



“It is great to qualify for Turin so early, I can’t wait to play there,” Tsitsipas said. “Forming incredible memories in London two years ago has been a highlight in my career.”



The first player who qualified for this year’s Nitto ATP Finals was Djokovic, who won the season’s first three majors. This is the 14th time the World No. 1 has qualified for the season finale, and he could equal Federer’s record by winning his sixth Nitto ATP Finals title.



Doubles teams Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury and Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut have also earned their spots in Turin. US Open champions Ram and Salisbury qualified thanks to their result in New York, while Roland Garros champions Herbert and Mahut earned their place in Turin per the Grand Slam winner rule.