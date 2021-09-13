British U.S.Open Tennis Champions Emma Raducanu, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid

L to R: Alfie Hewett, Emma Raducanu, Gordon Reid; Garrett Ellwood / USTA

The British wheelchair men’s doubles pair of Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid joined women’s singles champion Emma Raducanu as U.S. Open Champions on Saturday, capturing the US Open men’s wheelchair doubles title — their eighth straight major title together — to complete the Calendar Grand Slam.

They are the first team to win the Calendar Grand Slam in wheelchair men’s doubles. Only Stephane Houdet, individually, has won the Calendar Grand Slam in wheelchair men’s doubles.

Editors note • we are so proud of all these athletes. The wheelchair athletes play at such a high level it’s truly amazing. They travel with their regular chairs as well as their match chairs (not easy). Their timing is crucial in getting set in the right positions to set up each shot. We truly admire them.



And EMMA. Well, she is the breath of fresh air that ladies’ tennis needed. She even received congratulations from the Queen of England. Now that’s a big deal. Congrats to all the Brits that played so well. That’s both you Murray Boys too! And Neal and Dan and Joe Salisbury 🎾(LJ)