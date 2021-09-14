Murray Accepts Main-Draw Wild Card for San Diego Open

Murray’s tournament appearance at the Barnes Tennis Center will not be the first time he has played in San Diego. In 2014, Murray led Great Britain to a 3-1 victory over the United States in a first-round Davis Cup match played on a temporary red clay court in the outfield at Petco Park.



Murray opened the Davis Cup tie with a decisive 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 win over American Donald Young. Later in the reverse singles, Murray clinched the match for Great Britain against Sam Querrey of the United States as he scored an impressive 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-3 victory.



“With the addition of Murray, a former World No. 1 player, the field for this tournament is spectacular,” said San Diego Open Tournament Director Ryan Redondo, “This is going to be an incredible week of men’s professional tennis and I encourage fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.”



Top 20 players entered in the 2021 San Diego Open include: No. 7

Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 10

Denis Shapovalov, No. 11

Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 13

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 14

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 15

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 18

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and No. 19

Cristian Garin of Chile. (Rankings are at time of tournament entry) American

Taylor Fritz, a native of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., who is currently ranked No. 39, is also in the main draw.



Japan’s Kei Nishikori and American Brandon Nakashima of San Diego are the other wild card entrants joining Murray in the San Diego Open main draw.



The ATP 250 tournament features a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The event offers a total of $600,000 in prize money and tournament champions will receive 250 points in the FedEx ATP Rankings.



Tickets for the San Diego Open can be purchased at

www.barnessdopen.com.



“I have great memories of that Davis Cup tie. It was a great experience playing in a baseball stadium. San Diego is a really nice city and I’m looking forward to going back there later this month for the San Diego Open,” Murray said.