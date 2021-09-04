US Open Photo Gallery Day 6 Starring Barty, Djokovic, Raducanu and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
18-year-old Emma Raducanu slammed Sara Sorribes Tormo to become the youngest British woman to reach the US Open round of 16 since Laura Robson in 2012. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts to defeating Gael Monfils and reaching the US Open fourth round. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Gael Monfils engages fans during his five-set US Open loss to Jannik Sinner. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Bianca Andreescu beat Greet Minnen improving to 10-0 lifetime at the US Open. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic scored his 24th straight major match win. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Ajla Tomljanovic lost to No. 4-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Former semifinalist Matteo Berrettini battled by Belarusian Ilya Ivashka. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty faced Shelby Rogers in a three-set third-rounder. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action against Lloyd Harris of the Republic of South Africa during their US Open match. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY