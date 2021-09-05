10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Shelby Rogers defeats Ashley Barty at US Open Tennis – Photo Gallery

Shelby Rogers (R) of the USA receives a hug from Ashleigh Barty (L) of the Australia after defeating her at the conclusion of their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Ashleigh Barty of the Australia in action against Shelby Rogers of the USA during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Shelby Rogers of the USA reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty of the Australia at the conclusion of their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Ashleigh Barty of the Australia waves to the crowd as she walks off the court after losing to Shelby Rogers of the USA at the conclusion of their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
