Osaka Is Out at US Open After Losing to Leylah Fernandez – Photo Gallery

Osaka Is Out at US Open After Losing to Leylah Fernandez – Photo Gallery

Leylah Fernandez of Canada (R) shakes hands with Naomi Osaka (L) of Japan after winning her match from the number 3 seed, on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
epa09446652 Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Leylah Fernandez of Canada during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan at the conclusion of their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Naomi Osaka of Japan covers her head and face with a towel during a break in her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after a break during her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
epa09446651 Naomi Osaka of Japan gives the peace sign to the crowd as she walks off the court after losing to Leylah Fernandez of Canada at the conclusion of their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan at the conclusion of their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY