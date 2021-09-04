Don't Miss
- Osaka Is Out at US Open After Losing to Leylah Fernandez – Photo Gallery
- Friday of Week 1 at the US Open Brought the Atmospheres Back to Tennis–and Reminded us of What We Missed
- Naomi Osaka Crashes Out of the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis
- Ricky’s Picks for Day 6 at the U.S. Open: Djokovic, Zverev, Brooksby, and more
- US Open Tennis Results for 9/3/21
- Alcaraz stuns Tsitsipas in five-set thriller in Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach U.S. Open Tennis Fourth Round
- US Open Photo Gallery Day 4 Starring Alcaraz, Kerber, Medvedev and More!
- US Open Tennis Draws for 9/4/21
- US Open Order of Play for 9/4/21
- Ricky’s U.S. Open Tennis Picks for all Eight men’s Third-round Matches on Friday — Medvedev, Tsitsipas, and more
- Five-set trend continues with a win by Nishikori, who gets Djokovic next at U.S. Open Tennis
- US Open Tennis Results for 9/2/21
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Rennae Stubbs • Tennis | 10sBalls
- US Open Photo Gallery Day 4 Starring Djokovic, Monfils, Fritz, Sakkari and More!
- US Open Order of Play for 9/3/21
Osaka Is Out at US Open After Losing to Leylah Fernandez – Photo Gallery
-
- Updated: September 4, 2021