US Open Doubles Wild Cards Announced
- Updated: August 28, 2021
Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey will renew their doubles partnership at the US Open.
The American veterans lead the list of wild cards into the doubles draw of the 2021 US Open.
US Open Men’s Doubles Wild Cards
Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson
Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson
Evan King and Hunter Reese
Mitchell Krueger and Michael Mmoh
Bruno Kuzuhara and Ben Shelton
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow
Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri
US Open Women’s Doubles Wild Cards
Usue Arconada and Whitney Osuigwe
Hailey Baptiste and Emma Navarro
Madison Brengle and Claire Liu
Lauren Davis and Ingrid Neel
Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty
Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery
Sania Mirza and CoCo Vandeweghe
