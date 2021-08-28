US Open Doubles Wild Cards Announced

Sam Querrey and compatriot Steve Johnson have received a US Open wild card into the doubles draw. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey will renew their doubles partnership at the US Open.

The American veterans lead the list of wild cards into the doubles draw of the 2021 US Open.

US Open Men’s Doubles Wild Cards

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson

Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson

Evan King and Hunter Reese

Mitchell Krueger and Michael Mmoh

Bruno Kuzuhara and Ben Shelton

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow

Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri

US Open Women’s Doubles Wild Cards



Usue Arconada and Whitney Osuigwe

Hailey Baptiste and Emma Navarro

Madison Brengle and Claire Liu

Lauren Davis and Ingrid Neel

Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty

Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery

Sania Mirza and CoCo Vandeweghe