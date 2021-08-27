Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Required for Entry to US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium, home to the US Open, is located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

Proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all ticket holders to gain entry to the US Open.

Today, the USTA was informed that the New York City Mayor’s office will be mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open.

Given the continuing evolution of the Delta variant and in keeping with our intention to put the health and safety of our fans first, the USTA will extend the Mayor’s requirement to all US Open ticket holders 12-years-old and older.

Any US Open attendee with tickets to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand, or the grounds of the US Open, will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

As the USTA developed its plans for the 2021 US Open, we have consistently followed the guidelines established by the CDC, the New York City Mayor’s Office, and the New York City Department of Health. The Mayor’s recent introduction of the Key to NYC Pass led to additional discussions between the USTA and NYC.

All ticket holders are advised to bring one of the following as proof of vaccination:

CDC Vaccination Card. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable.

NYC Vaccination Record or other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311.

NYC COVID Safe App: Android | iOS. You can upload to this app a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record, along with your photo ID.

Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus). To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your NYC vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above.

The USTA will put in extra measures to expedite entrance to the site to reduce any inconveniences to our ticket holders.